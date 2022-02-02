DMK workers protest against allotting ward 89 of Coimbatore Corporation to Congress

The Congress has negligible presence in the ward, they say

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam workers in Sundakkamuthur staged a protest on Wednesday against allotting ward 89 to the party’s ally Congress in the ensuing elections to the local bodies.

Led by the two ward in-charge persons, A. Subramani alias Spark Mani and R. Arumugham, the protesters said the DMK should not allot the ward to Congress because the prospective Congress candidate Murugesan was a “turncoat”.

After getting elected to the then Kuniamuthur Municipality in 2006 on a Congress ticket with the DMK’s support, he went on to support an AIADMK person for the municipal chairperson’s post. Ever since he has been close to the AIADMK and had in fact turned a right hand man of former AIADMK minister S.P. Velumani.

Besides, in Ward 89 of the Coimbatore Corporation that comprised Sundakkamuthur and Ramachettipalayam, the Congress had negligible presence. The DMK on the other hand had a strong base with more than 3,000 voters’ support.

Therefore, it was only natural a DMK candidate contested the seat, the two leaders argued and warned if the DMK were to allot Ward 89 to the Congress, they would field a rebel candidate to ensure that Murugesan was defeated.