DMK workers arrested for Facebook posts on AIADMK leader

Coimbatore

15 March 2021 00:01 IST

The Pollachi East police on Sunday arrested two Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers for alleged defamatory posts on AIADMK leader Pollachi V. Jayaraman on Facebook.

The arrested were S. Prabhu from Periyar Colony (West) and S. Patteeswaran from Udumalai road in Pollachi.

According to the police, Prabhu is the Pollachi town secretary of DMK’S volunteer team, and Patteeswaran is the district deputy organiser of DMK’s art and literary wing.

The two were arrested based on a complaint lodged by an AIADMK functionary. The complaint accused the two workers of having shared defamatory posts on Mr. Jayaraman on Facebook. The posts, which had mentions of the Pollachi sexual abuse case, came after Mr. Jayaraman was nominated as AIADMK’s candidate in Pollachi constituency for the Assembly election, said the police.