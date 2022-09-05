DMK worker seeks DVAC investigation into Vellalore bus terminus project in Coimbatore

Coimbatore-based DMK worker-cum-film producer Race Course Ragunath has demanded an investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) into the integrated bus terminus project started by the AIADMK at Vellalore near here.

Mr. Ragunath said that he has given a petition to the DVAC seeking an investigation into the project, accusing large-scale corruption by former Minister S.P. Velumani and his associates, including the awarding of contracts for works.

His petition alleged that the 60-odd acre site for the project was chosen by Mr. Velumani without much consultation and a sum of ₹168 crore was allotted. The tender for the construction was awarded to people close to the former Minister and to his benamis and only 20% of works have been completed, it alleged.

According to the petitioner, tax payers’ money was wasted by choosing an unsuitable location for the terminus. He further alleged that Mr. Velumani and his benamis bought lands worth several crores around the bus terminus site.

The petitioner wanted to stall the project, which is close to Vellalore dump yard, and convert it into a facility for veterinary care or any other suitable project.