DMK won civic polls in Coimbatore through fraudulent means, alleges Velumani

AIADMK cadres staging a protest in Coimbatore on Monday, condemning the recent arrest of former Minister D. Jayakumar. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

February 28, 2022 14:42 IST

AIADMK would have won 85 wards in Coimbatore Corporation if election was conducted in a fair manner, he says

The DMK managed to win the majority of seats in the urban local bodies election in Coimbatore district through fraudulent means with the help of officials and the police, alleged former Minister and AIADMK’s whip in Assembly S.P. Velumani here on Monday.

He led the demonstration organised by the AIADMK outside the Coimbatore south taluk office on Huzur Road as part of the State-wide agitations condemning the government for the recent arrest of former Minister D. Jayakumar on charges of assaulting a DMK member.

Advertising

Advertising

“Had the election been conducted in a fair manner, the AIADMK would have won 85 wards in Coimbatore Corporation,” Mr. Velumani claimed.

He further alleged that “scientific” malpractices were carried out on the polling day, particularly between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. when only COVID-19 patients were allowed to vote, which allegedly helped the ruling party in sweeping the polls in the district. “We carried out a survey after the election. All of them said that they voted only for ‘Two Leaves’ (AIADMK’s symbol),” he claimed.

The DMK formed an “alliance” with the officials and the police in Coimbatore district and have “defeated the people and democracy” through this election, Mr. Velumani charged, adding that the DMK’s victory would not be permanent. He further urged the State government to take steps for the smooth functioning of brick kilns and powerloom units in Coimbatore district.

In Tiruppur, former Deputy Speaker of Assembly Pollachi V. Jayaraman led the AIADMK’s demonstration outside the railway station.