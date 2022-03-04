DMK wins unopposed in 9 town panchayats in Dharmapuri

The DMK secured the Chairperson’s post in Dharmapuri Municipality with its candidate Lakshmi Naatan Maadhu getting 20 votes in the 33-Ward Municipality. The DMK defeated the AIADMK candidate Rajathi who won 13 votes.

In the town panchyats, DMK won the president’s post in Karimangalam. Similarly, the party candidates elected unopposed in Palacodde, Paaireddipatti, Kadathur, Marandahalli, Pennagaram , Paaparapatti, Kambainallur and Harur.