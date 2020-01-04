DMK wins seven panchayat unions

The DMK alliance swept 112 wards out of 221 in the 10 panchayat unions here in the rural local body polls. The AIADMK and its allies won 82 wards, while 27 wards were won by independents.

Of the 10 panchayat unions, the DMK won seven leaving behind only Hosur and Shoolagiri for the AIADMK, while Krishnagiri union is headed towards a tie between the two parties.

The DMK alliance won Thally, Kelamangalam, Uthangarai, Veppanapalli, Mathur, Kaveripattinam and Bargur. DMK alliance won eight seats in Krishnagiri, while the AIADMK alliance won 10 seats.

However, there are two independents touted to be swinging towards the DMK.

The AIADMK was routed in Mathur union, where the ruling party won just one seat on par with its two other allies, the PMK and the DMDK that won one seat each.

The DMK swept 10 seats and the Congress one seat in the union.

In Thally, the DMK swept 16 seats closely followed by the CPI that won 10 seats, while the AIADMK and the PMK won one ward each.

The district panchayat was won by the DMK that wrested 12 wards, along with its ally CPI that won three wards.

The AIADMK won seven wards and the PMK one ward.