DMK wins Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality and all but one town panchayat

S. A. Sathya received the ceremonial mace from Corporation Commissioner K. Balasubramaniam (right) upon his election as Hosur Corporation’s first Mayor on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

KRISHNAGIRI

DMK’s S. A. Sathya became the first Mayor of the 45-ward Hosur Corporation here on Friday. Mr. Sathya beat the AIADMK by winning 27 votes paving the way for DMK’s victory.

Mr. Sathya, who was formerly the MLA of Hosur, comes with burden of expectations with the erstwhile municipality upgraded to Corporation last year. Earlier, upon his victory, Commissioner of Hosur Corporation K. Balasubramaniam handed over the customary mace to the Mayor-elect in the presence of Hosur MLA Y. Prakash.

Similarly, the DMK swept all but one town panchayat and Krishnagiri Municipality. DMK candidates won the posts of presidents of 5 out of 6 town panchayats and that of the Chairperson of Krishnagiri Municipality.

Farida Nawab of the DMK was elected Chairperson of Krishnagiri Municipality securing 26 votes.

DMK cadre Amsaveni Senthilkumar was elected president of Kaveripattinam town panchayat; Santosh president of Bargur town panchayat; Amanullah president of Uthangarai town panchayat; V. C. Thambidurai president of Nagojanahalli town panchayat and T. R. Srinivasan was elected president of Denkanikottai. Devaraj of the AIADMK was elected president of Kelamangalam town panchayat.