DMK wins eight wards and two president posts in Coimbatore

No untoward incidents reported at any of the counting centres, according to officials

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam bagged eight of the 10 panchayat wards and two president posts in Coimbatore in the ordinary rural local bodies election, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

A communique from the district administration said the AIADMK bagged the other two wards.

DMK members P. Muthukumar won the election held in Ward 15 in Thekkampatty panchayat, P. Murugammal won in Ward 10 in Velliangadu panchayat – both in Karamadai panchayat Union, M. Mahendran won in Ward 2 in No. 10 Muthur panchayat in Kinathukadavu panchayat Union, P. Manonmani won in Ward 5 in Kallipalayam panchayat in S.S. Kululam panchayat Union, S. Sivaprakash won in Ward 3 in Madhampatty panchayat in Thondamuthur panchayat Union, A. Arulraj won in Ward 9 in Kurudampalayam panchayat in Periyanaickenpalayam panchayat Union and P. Senthilkumar won in Ward 6 in Zamin Muthur panchayat in Pollachi North panchayat Union.

The AIADMK candidates M. Suresh won in Ward 3 in Belladi panchayat in Karamadai panchayat Union and P. Sandhya won in Ward 6 in Bogampatty panchayat in Sulthanpet panchayat Union.

Earlier in the day, the DMK asked for a recounting of votes polled in the election held in Ward 3 in Belladi panchayat in Karamadai Panchayat Union. This was after the counting showed that AIADMK candidate M. Suresh had won.

In the election held to panchayat president posts, C. Kalaivani won in Diwanshapudur panchayat in Anamalai panchayat Union and K. Narayanamurthy won in Thenkumarapalayam Panchayat in Pollachi North Panchayat Union.

Ms. Kalaivani polled 4,372 votes or 66.69% of the votes polled. Mr. Narayanamurthy polled 1,451 votes or 62.75% of the votes polled.

In the election to Ward 3 of district panchayat (Annur), DMK’s E. Anandan won securing 26,287 votes. He polled around 13,000 votes more than AIADMK’s A. Karuppasamy, as final figures at the end of the nine rounds of counting showed.

The officials supervising the counting process said the final declaration of results could take time as it was ballot paper and not electronic voting machine that was used for the rural local body polls.

Earlier in the day, the counting started at the respective panchayat union offices for election held to ward member posts and panchayat president posts. For the district panchayat ward member, the officials had housed the counting centre in a local school.

As the recounting tally matched the previous votes polled, the DMK accepted the verdict, district administration sources said.

No untoward incident was reported at the counting centres, the officials added.