DMK wins Dharmapuri constituency after a close fight with the PMK

The DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency by a margin of 20, 856 votes on Tuesday. The win for the DMK was a hard fought one, especially with the PMK coming a close second.

DMK candidate A.Mani polled 4,29,301 votes in a nail-biting race to the final round that concluded in Round 24 on Tuesday evening. PMK’s candidate Sowmiya Anbumani polled 4,08,445 votes coming a close second giving a tough fight to the DMK. The winning margin was far lower in comparison to the 2019 elections, when the DMK won by a whopping 70,000 vote majority against the PMK that had fought alongside the AIADMK.

AIADMK candidate R. Asokan polled 2,91,590 votes, paling far behind to the third position.

Ms. Sowmiya polled 32.98% of the total 12,38,183 votes polled in the district.

The first 6 rounds of counting saw a steady lead for Ms. Sowmiya with Paapireddipatti assembly constituency steadily pumping in votes up to the 6th round. The first two rounds saw Harur, Mettur and Paapireddipatti giving a steady lead to Ms. Sowmiya. While Mettur’s vote count started to decline from round three, Paapireddipatti, Pennagaram and Dharmapuri continued with the vote turnout for the PMK candidate continuing into the 6th round, giving her a lead that crossed 20,000 votes at one point. However, the votes started to even out from the 7th round onwards, when the DMK candidate started picking up votes.

