GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

DMK wins Dharmapuri constituency after a close fight with the PMK

Published - June 04, 2024 09:34 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau
A. Mani of the DMK receiving the certificate from District Election Officer and Collector K. Shanthi after winning the Dharmapuri constituency on Tuesday, June 04, 2024.

A. Mani of the DMK receiving the certificate from District Election Officer and Collector K. Shanthi after winning the Dharmapuri constituency on Tuesday, June 04, 2024. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The DMK won the Dharmapuri Parliamentary constituency by a margin of 20, 856 votes on Tuesday. The win for the DMK was a hard fought one, especially with the PMK coming a close second.

DMK candidate A.Mani polled 4,29,301 votes in a nail-biting race to the final round that concluded in Round 24 on Tuesday evening. PMK’s candidate Sowmiya Anbumani polled 4,08,445 votes coming a close second giving a tough fight to the DMK. The winning margin was far lower in comparison to the 2019 elections, when the DMK won by a whopping 70,000 vote majority against the PMK that had fought alongside the AIADMK.

AIADMK candidate R. Asokan polled 2,91,590 votes, paling far behind to the third position.

Ms. Sowmiya polled 32.98% of the total 12,38,183 votes polled in the district.

The first 6 rounds of counting saw a steady lead for Ms. Sowmiya with Paapireddipatti assembly constituency steadily pumping in votes up to the 6th round. The first two rounds saw Harur, Mettur and Paapireddipatti giving a steady lead to Ms. Sowmiya. While Mettur’s vote count started to decline from round three, Paapireddipatti, Pennagaram and Dharmapuri continued with the vote turnout for the PMK candidate continuing into the 6th round, giving her a lead that crossed 20,000 votes at one point. However, the votes started to even out from the 7th round onwards, when the DMK candidate started picking up votes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.