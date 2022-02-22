DMK wins big in municipalities in Coimbatore 

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 159 out of 198 wards in the seven municipalities in the district.

The party with its brute majority in the seven municipalities will also bag the chairperson posts.

In the four recently upgraded municipalities - Karumathampatty, Karamadai, Gudalur and Madukkarai - the party’s performance was no different from the old civic bodies - Valparai, Pollachi and Mettupalayam.

In Karumathampatty, the DMK won 19 of 27 wards, Karamadai 22/27, Gudalur 23/27 and Madukkarai 24/27.

The AIADMK won 23 wards, Congress six and the CPI(M), BJP and MDMK one each.