DMK will win in Coimbatore in Assembly elections too: Ganapathi P. Rajkumar

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will win in Coimbatore in the Assembly elections too in 2026, said it’s newly elected MP Ganapathi P. Rajkumar.

Mr. Rajkumar told presspersons that the DMK won in the local body elections and now in the Parliamentary elections. To say that Coimbatore is AIADMK bastion is a myth, and the DMK will win in the Assembly elections too.

The DMK winning a Parliamentary election after almost 28 years in Coimbatore shows the party’s rising here, he said.

GST is a major issue affecting industries, especially the MSMEs, in Coimbatore and the Central government should at least now realise it’s mistake, he added. On his priorities for Coimbatore, he said he will take up the infrastructure requirements.

Victory against fascism: TRB Rajaa

Minister in-charge for Coimbatore TRB Rajaa told presspersons that the DMK winning all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is a victory against fascism and divisiveness. Coimbatore will see unprecedented development now that it has a DMK MP. Industries and MSMEs will see tremendous growth and the government will take all measures for expansion of Coimbatore airport. “We also know how important this expansion is for Coimbatore,” he said. Chief Minister MK Stalin’s journey of victory in elections will continue, Mr. Rajaa added.

