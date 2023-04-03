ADVERTISEMENT

DMK will win in all the Parliamentary seats in Salem in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Minister K.N. Nehru

April 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru (third right) inspecting the Knowledge Center at Ayyanthirumaligai in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will win in all the Parliamentary seats in Salem in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and in all the 11 Assembly seats in the district in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Minister participated in a party function held at Kannankurichi on Monday and inaugurated the DMK membership drive, Udanpirappai Inaivom.

Mr. Nehru said that in the upcoming Parliamentary election, the DMK would win again in Salem. Likewise, in the 2026 Assembly elections, the DMK would win in all 11 seats in Salem district. This membership drive is a starting point for that. In every Assembly constituency, 50,000 new members should join the party, he added.

Mr. Nehru said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would visit Salem in April and inaugurate the two-tier bus stand, Periyar commercial complex, and the new law college building. He would also lay the foundation for textile park.

Later, the Minister distributed welfare assistance worth ₹ 42.72 lakh to 329 differently abled beneficiaries.

The Minister inspected the knowledge centre at Ayyanthirumaligai and held a review meeting with the officials at the Salem Collectorate on Monday evening, regarding the action taken on petitions received under the Mudhalvarin Mugavari Department.

In the meeting, District Collector S. Karmegam, District Superintendent of Police R. Sivakumar, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials from the concerned departments participated.

