DMK will win all Parliamentary seats in Tiruchi, Salem districts, says Minister Nehru

May 30, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) would win all the Parliamentary seats in Salem and Tiruchi districts in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Participating in the DMK district-level general members meeting here on Tuesday, the Minister held discussions with the DMK members from Salem East, Salem Central, and Salem West districts regarding the Chief Minister’s visit to Salem on June 11.

The Minister said the 10,000 engineer vacancies in the Municipal Administration Department would be filled as per law. Stating that the DMK was the only party that supported its cadre, he said the grievances of DMK members would be addressed in a month. He called upon the cadre to work for the party’s win.

He said that on the instructions from the Chief Minister, water schemes worth ₹21,000 crore were inaugurated.

Salem central district DMK secretary R. Rajendran, MLA, west district secretary T.M. Selvaganapathy, east district secretary S.R. Sivalingam, and DMK functionaries participated.

Earlier, the Minister inspected the Salem Government Engineering College grounds, where Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries on June 11. The Minister said the Chief Minister would inaugurate the two-tier bus stand, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s statue at Anna Park, and the Elampillai combined drinking water scheme. On June 12, the Chief Minister will release water from Mettur Dam for irrigation, Mr. Nehru added.