DMK will reply only to AIADMK, and not lose focus on sundry parties: T.R.B. Rajaa

March 25, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The DMK will reply only to issues raised by the main Opposition party, the AIADMK, and not lose focus by responding to “sundry” parties, T.RB. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, said in Coimbatore on Monday.

A section of media was attempting to divert attention, T.R.B. Rajaa, Minister for Industries, in-charge of campaign in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency charged, when asked about the criticism of the DMK’s election manifesto by BJP State president K. Annamalai, and the latter’s statement that the DMK cannot any longer do politics with ‘bricks’.

On the purported statement of Mr. Annamalai that his party will never spend money for votes, Mr. Rajaa pointed out that the Election Commission has specified expenditure limit for candidates of political parties to spend on refreshments for cadres involved in campaign. “Perhaps, there was no necessity for him (Mr. Annamalai) to spend money as the need does not exist,” Mr. Rajaa quipped.

The DMK has formulated its approach along with allies for a comprehensive victory for the party candidate Ganapathy P. Rajkumar, and to make the opponents lose their deposits, Mr. Rajaa said.