DMK will not compromise on State’s rights, says Tiruchi Siva

‘Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, Stalin is trying to unite the Opposition across India’

‘Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha election, Stalin is trying to unite the Opposition across India’

The DMK government maintains cordial ties with the Union government to meet Tamil Nadu’s requirements, but it will never compromise on the State’s rights, Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi N. Siva said on Friday.

He addressed a public meeting organised by the DMK's Urban North District unit on the achievements of the State government in the past one year at Pandian Nagar.

Mr. Siva said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had been meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers, but the DMK government would continue to “raise its voice for the State’s rights”.

“We will never give up the State's powers. If something that is against us comes into effect, we will oppose,” he said, recalling that the DMK had opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act when it was introduced in Parliament.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Stalin was trying to unite the Opposition parties across India, as he had assembled the coalition for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election, and once the Opposition parties were united, the BJP government’s “days at the Centre will be numbered,” he said.

Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj and Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar took part at the meeting.