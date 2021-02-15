DMK will fight legally to scrap NEET, asserts Udhayanidhi

The DMK will fight legally to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for the State, asserted DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in Kangeyam on Monday.

He was here to take part in the Kangeyam cattle festival organised by the DMK’s environment wing and Senaapathy Kangayam Cattle Research Foundation. Speaking to reporters, he gave the example of how the 2017 pro-jallikattu protests resulted in the Central government allowing the conduct of the sport. “After we [DMK] come to power, my first protest will be for scrapping of NEET. I cannot do it now,” he said, adding that DMK president M.K. Stalin has assured that the NEET will not be conducted in the State after the DMK comes to power.

Mr. Udhayanidhi accused the AIADMK government of lying to the people for not disclosing that the President had rejected the two Bills adopted by the State Assembly seeking an exemption from NEET for the State.

On allegations of nepotism made by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he replied that the people will decide. Announcements regarding DMK’s alliance for the upcoming Assembly election will be decided by Mr. Stalin, he said.