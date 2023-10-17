DMK trying to abolish Sanatana Dharma, something even the British failed to: Annamalai

October 17, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - ERODE

BJP State president K. Annamalai said the DMK was trying to abolish Sanatana Dharma, which even the British were unable to.

Speaking at Bhavani on Tuesday, as part of his ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ (our people, our land) padayatra, he said

the main achievement of the DMK was the expansion of Tasmac shops across the State. “The government is running 5,500 Tasmac shops, so that the poor people remain poor,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said brown sugar manufacturers in Kavundapadi in Bhavani Assembly constituency had been demanding Geographical Indication for the product. “The BJP will fulfil the demand,” he added.

