DMK triggered Thoothukudi violence, claims Edappadi K. Palaniswami

April 15, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Salem

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged on Sunday that it was the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) that triggered violence in Thoothukudi in 2018 during the anti-Sterlite protests.

Mr. Palaniswami, who campaigned for Kallakurichi Lok Sabha Constituency AIADMK candidate R. Kumaraguru at Attur in Salem district, listed the firing incidents against farmers and labourers during the DMK regime in the past and said the DMK issued a statement on Sunday regarding the Sterlite issue. For the expansion of the Sterlite Copper industry in Thoothukudi, permission was given when the DMK was in power and when Mr. Stalin was the Industries Minister.

A day before the firing incident in Thoothukudi, prohibitory orders (section 144 were issued But a DMK MLA conducted a rally and triggered violence in Thoothukudi in May 2018, which became the reason for the unfortunate incident (the firing incident), he claimed. When the AIADMK was in power, steps were taken to close the Sterlite copper industry, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Mentioning BJP state president K. Annamalai indirectly, Mr. Palaniswami said that some people who did not complete even five years in politics were saying they would destroy the AIADMK. The AIADMK had seen many like him. It has ruled Tamil Nadu for 30 years. The people who tried to destroy the party had vanished. The AIADMK had the people’s support. Fake cases were registered against the AIADMK IT wing functionaries by the DMK in fear of defeat in election and the AIADMK would face the case legally.

Charging that the DMK MPs did not protest in Parliament for Madurai AIIMS, Mr. Palaniswami said that instead of raising the issue in the Parliament, the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, was showing a brick and doing politics during his election campaign. The Veterinary Park, constructed at Rs. 1,200 crore at Thalaivasal in Salem district, remained closed because it was constructed under the AIADMK regime. In 2026, the AIADMK would return to power and would open the park, Mr. Palaniswami added.

Alleging that election promises made by DMK in 2021 were not fulfilled, Mr. Palaniswami said that DMK was known for its corruption. In the DMK government, only “collection, commission, and corruption” took place. The AIADMK regime was a golden period for the people.

According to him, the DMK government was allegedly involved in Rs. 500 crores corruption in the procurement of Pongal gift hampers.

