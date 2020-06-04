DMK to stage protest today

Coimbatore

04 June 2020 22:04 IST

All the four district units of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Coimbatore will stage a protest in front of various local body offices between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday.

The protest was against Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, who allegedly was the person behind the arrest of those DMK men who questioned his corrupt practices, mismanagement of the municipal administration and water supply department and misused the law and order machinery to silence his opponents, east unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik, north unit secretary C.R. Ramachandran and west unit in-charge M. Muthusamy said in a press release issued here on Thursday after a press meet.

Of late, Coimbatore was witness to the Minister’s high-handed approach towards journalists, activists and opposition party members. The latest in the series of his assault on opponents was the DMK’s south unit in-charge ‘Thendral’ Selvaraj.

The other DMK members who were in prison, allegedly at the best of the Minister, were farmers’ wing organiser M.S. Ramamoorthy, Kinathukadavu east unit secretary A. Durai, party member Kirthi Anand, 84th Ward secretary N.G. Murugesan and many more.

The Minister misusing the law and order machinery to silence his critics made one wonder if there was a democratic or an authoritarian rule in the State, the DMK leaders said and added that the Minister’s knee-jerk reaction only showed his timidity to criticism.

The DMK men would be protesting in front of various local body offices while adopting social distancing norms, the leaders added.