Coimbatore

DMK to stage protest today

All the four district units of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Coimbatore will stage a protest in front of various local body offices between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday.

The protest was against Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, who allegedly was the person behind the arrest of those DMK men who questioned his corrupt practices, mismanagement of the municipal administration and water supply department and misused the law and order machinery to silence his opponents, east unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik, north unit secretary C.R. Ramachandran and west unit in-charge M. Muthusamy said in a press release issued here on Thursday after a press meet.

Of late, Coimbatore was witness to the Minister’s high-handed approach towards journalists, activists and opposition party members. The latest in the series of his assault on opponents was the DMK’s south unit in-charge ‘Thendral’ Selvaraj.

The other DMK members who were in prison, allegedly at the best of the Minister, were farmers’ wing organiser M.S. Ramamoorthy, Kinathukadavu east unit secretary A. Durai, party member Kirthi Anand, 84th Ward secretary N.G. Murugesan and many more.

The Minister misusing the law and order machinery to silence his critics made one wonder if there was a democratic or an authoritarian rule in the State, the DMK leaders said and added that the Minister’s knee-jerk reaction only showed his timidity to criticism.

The DMK men would be protesting in front of various local body offices while adopting social distancing norms, the leaders added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2020 10:05:43 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dmk-to-stage-protest-today/article31750922.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY