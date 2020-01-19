DMK to stage protest on January 31

The Coimbatore urban unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will stage a protest on January 31 against the Coimbatore Corporation’s poor handling of civic issues.

The unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik told reporterson Saturday that it would stage the protest in front of the South Taluk office condemning the Corporation for handing over the 24x7 drinking water supply project to Suez India Pvt. Ltd. “The civic body handing over the water distribution contract to Suez India Pvt. Ltd. will have severe consequences. The civic body should annul the contract.”

Mr. Karthik said the civic body attempting to turn reserved sites, parks and playgrounds into waste management hubs was condemnable. The DMK would stage protest against the two problems and also demanding roll back of the now-withheld revision of property tax.