DMK to protest on March 11

Condemning the alleged interference by Minister S.P. Velumani's brother S.P. Anbarasan in Coimbatore Corporation, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would stage a protest on March 11, said Singanallur MLA N. Karthik in a release.
He said the party would protest in front of the Corporation's main office in Town Hall in the morning.
Mr. Anbarasan allegedly influenced the outcome of tenders to ensure that the Corporation awarded contractors to people close to him. He said the party would also stage protest against the Corporation for awarding the water distribution contract to Suez India Pvt Ltd for 26 years.
