DMK to protest on July 21 against power tariff

Dravida Munnetra Kazham district units in Coimbatore will stage a protest on July 21 against the alleged discrepancies in power tariff.
A release from the east unit district unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik said party officers at all levels and members would stage the protest in front of their houses while observing physical distancing norms, by hoisting black flags.
They would raise slogans against the ruling AIADMK government to highlight the faulty method adopted to arrive at the power tariff, he said.
Though the party had appealed to the government, it paid no heed. Therefore, the DMK would ask the government to calculate the tariff in a way that suited the consumers and allow for paying the tariff in instalments.
The protest in Coimbatore would be a part of the State-wide protest the party would hold in response to an appeal from its president M.K. Stalin, he added.
