DMK to protest on January 29

The Coimbatore urban unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will hold on January 29 the protest it had planned to hold on January 31.
A release from the unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik said that as the party president had called for a meeting of the newly-elected representatives of rural local bodies in Tiruchi on January 31, the unit had brought forward its protest to January 29.
The protest is against the Coimbatore Corporation handing over the water supply distribution improvement project to Suez India Pvt. Ltd., planning to set up small waste processing centres on reserved sites and playgrounds, and a few other issues.
