DMK to protest against Minister Velumani

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will stage a protest on March 11 against Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, who, the party alleged, was involved in a ₹ 740 crore scam.

Addressing reporters after the district executive committee meeting of the Coimbatore east unit of the party, MLA and the unit in-charge N. Karthik charged the Minister with awarding contracts to companies that were run by people close to him.

Tenders that the Greater Chennai Corporation and Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation had floated for various infrastructure development works were awarded to companies that were run by people close to Mr. Velumani or companies in which the Minister’s brother S.P. Anbarasan had a stake.

The DMK’s organising secretary R.S. Bharathi had filed a case in this regard and it was before the Madras High Court, he pointed out and said that the March 11 protest was to highlight the Minister’s excesses.