DMK to protest against delay in completing road overbridge across railway crossing

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam would stage a protest near TIDEL Park on Thanneerpandal Road on Thursday evening to condemn the delay in completing the road overbridge across the railway crossing there, said Singanallur MLA N. Karthik at a press meet held here on Wednesday.
It had been 10 years since the DMK government had allotted ₹12 crore for the construction of the bridge across the crossing, LC 6. But after the AIADMK government returned to power, there had been hardly any progress in construction.
The absence of the bridge had affected residents and people who run their businesses and factories on both sides of the railway track, Mr. Karthik said and added that they were affected because the railways closed the gates at least 50-plus times a day to facilitate the passage of trains.
The failure to complete the work was because the AIADMK government had not engaged land owners concerned to acquire land to build service road, he said and added that the Thursday’s protest would highlight the government’s failure.
