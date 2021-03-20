DMK to lock horns with AIADMK in Madathukulam

Tiruppur

20 March 2021 00:14 IST

Agrarian and civic issues to the fore

The Madathukulam Assembly constituency will witness a contest between the incumbent DMK MLA R. Jayaramakrishnan and former Lok Sabha MP C. Mahendran fielded by the AIADMK.

Formed in 2008 after a delimitation exercise, the constituency AIADMK candidate C. Shanmugavelu winning in the 2011 Assembly election.

However, the voters favoured Mr. Jayaramakrishnan in the 2016 election. With the DMK having fielded him again, he will face Mr. Mahendran, who served as the MP from Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency from 2014 to 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

V. Soundararajan, CPI’s district committee member and a resident of Kanakkampalayam, alleged that farmers of Madathukulam constituency complained of irregular supply of water for irrigating agricultural lands. Despite its proximity to two dams namely Amaravathi dam and Thirumoorthy dam, the authorities have not ensured last-mile water supply for the farmers in remote villages such as Thanthoni, he claimed.

The constituency is predominantly agrarian where crops such as corn, sugarcane, paddy and tomato are cultivated.

Apart from farmers, the constituency’s residents also face issues with supply of drinking water in areas such as Komaralingam and Kaniyur, he said.

“The drinking water projects were not expanded in proportion to the population,” Mr. Soundararajan alleged. Other issues faced by the constituency’s residents include lack of re-laying of roads and poor sanitation, he said.

Another resident of Madathukulam said that construction of a dedicated fire station for Madathukalam was a long-pending demand.

Fire fighters have to be rushed from Udumalpet fire station, which is over 15 km away.

Construction of a government arts college and government polytechnic college is also long overdue, he said.

Following the COVID-19 lockdown, bus and train services that were previously available for Madathukulam are yet to resume completely, the resident said.