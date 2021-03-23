DMK to lock horns with AIADMK in four constituencies in Erode

Of the eight Assembly constituencies in the district, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will lock horns in four constituencies in the Assembly election.

Both the parties will have a direct fight in Erode (West), Bhavani, Anthiyur and Gobichettipalayam constituencies. As per the final list of candidates in Erode (West), incumbent K.V. Ramalingam of AIADMK will take on S. Muthusamy of DMK, a four time MLA who served as a minister in both MGR and Jayalalithaa’s cabinet, before moving on to DMK. Of the total 15 contestants, five are Independents.

In Bhavani, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan will face DMK’s K.P. Durairaj. The other candidates are M.K. Sadhanandham of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), M. Sathya of Naam Tamilar Katchi and M. Radhakrishnan of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

In Anthiyur, K.S. Shanmugavel of AIADMK will take on A.G. Venkatachalam of DMK. M. Gurunathan of MNM, M. Saravanan of Naam Tamilar Katchi and S.R. Selvam of AMMK are among the total 20 contestants.

In Gobichettipalayam, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan will take on G.V. Manimaran of DMK, while M.K. Seethalakshmi of Naam Tamilar Katchi, N.K. Thulasimani of AMMK, N.K. Prakash of MNM are among the total 19 contestants.

M. Yuvaraja of Tamil Manila Congress, who is contesting in ‘Two leaves’ symbol, will take on E. Thirumahan Everaa of the Indian National Congress in Erode (East) constituency, C. Saraswathi of BJP will take on Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan of DMK in Modakkurichi, S. Jayakumar of AIADMK will face KKC Balu of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, who is contesting in ‘Rising Sun’ symbol in Perundurai, and A. Bannari of AIADMK will face P.L. Sundaram of Communist Party of India in Bhavanisagar (Reserved) constituency.