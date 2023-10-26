DMK tied the hands of Tamil Nadu police: Annamalai

October 26, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - ERODE

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Thursday said that Tamil Nadu police, often compared with the Scotland Yard, could not function independently in the State as their hands were tied by the DMK government.

Speaking at Erode (East) and Erode (West) Assembly constituencies, as part of his En Mann, En Makkal yatra, he said the law and order situation was the worst in the State and blamed the Police Department for their intelligence failure.

Taking a dig at Chennai City Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore, who said that the bomb was hurled only outside the Governor’s residence and not inside, Mr. Annamalai said, “it shows the department in a poor light.”

He said the DMK failed to realise that they have been in power for 30 months and have failed to fulfil even 20 election promises out of the total 511 poll promises made. He said the Central government funds are not reaching the beneficiaries in the State due to the interference of the DMK. Also, the problem is that beneficiaries are selected by the DMK, instead of the Central government.

He also said that funds sanctioned by the Centre for smart city projects were allegedly swindled by the DMK.

Terming the 38 DMK MPs as ‘non-performing assets’, he said they did not do anything for the people and there was no returns from them.