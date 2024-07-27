DMK takes out protests against Union Budget in Salem, Namakkal and Erode

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged protests against the Union Government for allegedly neglecting Tamil Nadu in the Union budget on Saturday.

As part of the state-wide protest on behalf of Salem east, west, and central districts of DMK, a protest was held at Fort Maidan in Salem. District secretaries R. Rajendran MLA, T.M. Selvaganapathi MP and S.R. Sivalingam presided over the protest. The DMK cadres raised slogans against the Union Government for neglecting Tamil Nadu in the budget and allegedly preventing Tamil Nadu development.

Speaking at the protest, MLA Rajendran said that every organ in the body should develop equally, and then only the body will get in good shape. Like that, every state in the country should get equal importance. But in the Union Government, few states only got more funds and there is no development or new project in the budget. There are no schemes for students and there are no schemes for employment. The Union government betrayed Tamil Nadu. The Union Government is neglecting the state as the DMK-led alliance won all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The Union government did not allocate funds for flood damage in the state. The Union Government is collecting more tax from Tamil Nadu and not allocating adequate funds, Mr. Rajendran added. In the protest, Salem Mayor A. Ramachandran and DMK party functionaries participated.

In the protest held on behalf of Namakkal east and west districts before the BSNL office at Mohanur Road in Namakkal, Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva presided and explained how Tamil Nadu was allegedly neglected in the budget. In the protest, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar MP, MLAs Ponnusamy, and Ramalingam participated.

In the protest held on behalf of Erode South and North districts near the Bull Statue at Erode, Erode MP K.E. Prakash presided over the protest. In the protest, A.G. Venkatachalam, MLA, Erode Mayor Nagarathinam Subramaniam and DMK functionaries participated. In these protests, thousands of DMK cadres participated.