DMK takes out peace march in Salem

August 07, 2022 17:25 IST

The cadre of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) took part in a peace march to mark former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s fourth death anniversary on Sunday.

In Salem, the R. Rajendran, MLA, led the march from Periyar Statue to Anna Statue at Old Bus Stand. Mayor A. Ramachandran also took part in the march.

In Namakkal, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MP, led the march from Netaji Statue to Anna Statue on Mohanur Road. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan and DMK functionaries paid tributes to the portrait of Karunanidhi. Welfare assistance were also distributed to senior members of DMK.

