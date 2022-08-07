DMK takes out peace march in Salem
The cadre of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) took part in a peace march to mark former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s fourth death anniversary on Sunday.
In Salem, the R. Rajendran, MLA, led the march from Periyar Statue to Anna Statue at Old Bus Stand. Mayor A. Ramachandran also took part in the march.
In Namakkal, K.R.N. Rajeshkumar, MP, led the march from Netaji Statue to Anna Statue on Mohanur Road. Tourism Minister M. Mathiventhan and DMK functionaries paid tributes to the portrait of Karunanidhi. Welfare assistance were also distributed to senior members of DMK.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.