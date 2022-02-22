DMK sweeps urban local body elections in the Nilgiris

The DMK emerged victorious in the 66 out of 108 municipality wards in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur and Nelliyalam.

The AIADMK emerged as a distant second, with victories in 16 wards, with the Congress following close behind with 13 of their candidates emerging victorious. The CPI(M) won in three wards, while the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) won in one ward each. Nine independent candidates were also elected.

In Udhagamandalam municipality, the DMK won in 20 out of 36 wards, with the Congress winning six and the AIADMK winning seven wards. The remaining wards went to independent candidates. In Coonoor, the DMK won in 22 wards, AIADMK-six and one each to the Congress and an independent candidate.

The DMK won 13 out of 21 wards in Nelliyalam municipality in the Nilgiris, with the AIADMK, Congress and CPI (M) coming in at a distant joint second with wins at two wards each. One ward went to the Congress and another to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi. In Gudalur municipality, where 21 wards are being contested, the DMK emerged victorious in 11 wards, with the Congress winning in three wards and independent candidates in four wards. Only one ward was won by the AIADMK. The Indian Union Muslim League and the CPI(M) also won in one ward each.

In the 11 town panchayats in the district – Adhigaratty, Hulical, Kil Kundah, Ketti, Kotagiri, Devarsholai, Naduvattam, Bikkatty, Jagathala, O-Vallet and Sholur, the DMK won in 105 wards out of a total of 183. AIADMK candidates won in 26 wards, the Congress in 16, the BJP in five, CPI(M) in three, the IUML and VCK in two each, while 24 other wards were won by independent candidates. Three candidates were elected unopposed in Ketti, Adhigaratty and Bikkatty town panchayats. Among them was local consumer activist S. Manogaran, who was elected unopposed from ward 12 in Adhigaratty town panchayat.