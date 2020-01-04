DMK sweeps to victory in the Nilgiris

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) swept to victory in the local body elections in the Nilgiris, with candidates from the party winning in four of the six district panchayat wards, and also capturing 31 of the 59 panchayat union wards in which they contested.

On Friday, the district administration confirmed the victories of the four DMK candidates in the six district panchayat wards, while they also won 31 of the 59 panchayat union wards, with the AIADMK and its allies winning in 16 wards. Officials said that a CPI(M) candidate was also declared victorious in one of the district panchayat wards.

Only one candidate of the AIADMK won in the six district panchayat wards in which the party contested, while AIADMK candidates were victorious in 12 panchayat union wards. The ruling party’s ally, the BJP, was victorious in four wards.

The district administration also announced the victorious candidates for the posts of the 35 village panchayat presidents and the 393 village panchayat ward members.