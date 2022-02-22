DMK sweeps Krishnagiri municipality

DMK almost had a clean sweep in Krishnagiri with the exception of one town panchayat here on Tuesday. The party won Krishnagiri municipality, Hosur Corporation, and the town panchayats of Bargur, Denkanikottai, Uthangarai, Kaveripattinam, and Nagojanahalli.

Kelamangalam town panchayat found winners in independent candidates. The DMK alliance bagged Krishnagiri municipality with a thumping majority. The party won 22 wards, including one ward by the Congress; AIADMK won 5 wards and BJP one ward. Independents won four wards. In Bargur town panchayat, DMK won nine wards, AIADMK two wards, and independents in four wards. In Nagojanahalli town panchayat, DMK alliance won 14 wards, including CPI(M) one ward, while the AIADMK won just one ward.

In Uthangarai town panchayat, DMK won 12 wards, while the PMK, AIADMK and an independent won one ward each. In Denkanikottai, DMK won 14 out of 18 wards, including one ward elected unopposed; while the BJP, CPI, AIADMK and an independent won one ward each. In Kaveripattinam town panchayat, DMK won 10 seats, and the AIADMK five wards. In Kelamangalam town panchayat, independents won six wards, Hosur Corporation In the 45 ward Hosur Corporation, DMK alliance won in 22 wards, including a ward won by the Congress; the AIADMK in 16 wards, independents in five wards, PMK and the BJP won one ward each. However, later in the day, the PMK’s lone win in ward 16 was short-lived, with the winning candidate Gandhimathi Kannan joining the DMK in the presence of DMK’s Hosur MLA Y .Prakash. EOM