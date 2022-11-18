DMK supporter demands disqualification of 10 MLAs in Coimbatore district

November 18, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore-based DMK worker-cum-film producer Race Course Ragunath wanted the 10 MLAs in Coimbatore disqualified, accusing them of not discharging their duties and responsibilities.

Mr. Ragunath said the 10 MLAs in the district, nine belonging to the AIADMK and one from the BJP, were not working for people who elected them, but were spending their energy to criticise the ruling DMK which was continuously coming up with welfare measures for people, he alleged.

The DMK worker claimed that he had written to the Tamil Nadu Governor, Chief Minister and Speaker of the Assembly, seeking disqualification of the 10 MLAs.

He also claimed that he was getting threats from people after he started lodging complaints against former Minister S.P. Velumani and his associates, accusing them of having involved in corruption.

