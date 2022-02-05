DMK stares at ground level dissent over choice of contestants in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

05 February 2022 00:16 IST

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers in Coimbatore city and other local bodies going to polls are on the streets at several places, not campaigning but protesting the choice of party nominees in the ensuing polls.

Holding party flags, the workers led by local leaders who did not make it to the list of nominees shouted slogans against their zonal secretary or district secretary. They also protested against the party’s Coimbatore leadership for allotting a few wards to parties in the alliance.

In Rathinapuri, the cadre protested the DMK giving Ward 47 to the CPI (M). DMK sources said the zonal and district secretaries had allotted the seat to the Left party even though the latter did not ask for the ward.

Besides, it was one of the very few wards in the city where the DMK had polled more votes than the AIADMK in the last Assembly election. If the party leadership had considered the facts, it should have retained the ward but the reason it chose to give it to the ally showed that the local leadership was not keen on winning the seat and the reason for doing so was obvious, the sources said and added that caste affinity to the AIADMK candidate was the reason.

In another ward in Rathinapuri, the DMK cadre are disgruntled that the leadership had chosen a former councillor, who along with her husband had taken turns to represent the area in the Corporation councils in the past.

The cadre said they were at a loss to understand how the party chose the former councillor, who as a contestant for an Assembly election in 2016, had polled fewer votes than the AIADMK in the ward she was contesting now.

And how the DMK district secretaries hoped to develop the party if such were to be their choice of candidates, they asked.

In Selvapuram, a DMK leader who was hopeful of securing seat for his wife is upset that the party’s district unit had chosen a relatively new entrant. If this was how the party leadership wanted to reward them for their loyalty and groundwork, they were left with no choice but to field a rebel candidate, said the leader.

Thursday witnessed several such incidents across the city including a party leader threatening to end her life if she was not given ticket. In Othakalmandapam Town Panchayat too there were protests by DMK men, who held candles to draw the attention of senior leaders.

The party sources in Coimbatore said the DMK leadership in Chennai had mostly chosen one of the two candidates that the district unit secretaries had recommended and changed it only if there was adverse report. Besides, protests by DMK party men were only natural as after it became a ruling party, aspiration among cadre was very high.

But this was not the way to go if the DMK were to fight the AIADMK, which had won all the 10 Assembly seats in the district. If the DMK wanted to strengthen the party it should reward loyal and capable leaders and not promote nepotism, they added.