DMK stages protests against surge in power tariff across districts

Members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a protest against unjustified power tariff in front of their houses by hoisting and holding black flags.

A few partymen gathered in front of former Minister and the party’s wealth protection committee head Pongalur N. Palanisamy’s house in Doraisamy Layout at Peelamedu to condemn the injustice in calculating power tariff during the lockdown period.

Singanallur MLA and the party’s east urban unit in-charge N. Karthik protested in front of his house in Anna Nagar, Peelamedu and west urban unit in-charge M. Muthusamy led a protest in Kovaipudur.

Likewise rural north unit head C.R. Ramachandran protested in Mettupalayam and rural south unit head Thendral Selvaraj protested in Pollachi, said a release from the party.

The protesters raised logans against the AIADMK government, blaming it for faulty calculation of power tariff for four months so as to burden people.

Similar protests were held in Erode, Salem and Namakkal.

In Erode, DMK South District secretary S. Muthusamy along with functionaries held black flag protest at his residence at Periyar Nagar,while its North District secretary N. Nallasivam along with functionaries held a protest at the DMK office at Kavindapadi. Likewise, former Union Minister and deputy general secretary of the party, Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan, staged a protest with black flag at her residence.

They said that electricity consumers were affected as the bill was calculated wrongly by combining three month’s consumption to one cycle. This led to the bill going up to the next slabs, they added. They said that when people have lost their income due to lockdown, the government is trying to take away their money and suffer them to the core.

In Salem, DMK MLA R.Rajendran and S.R.Parthibhan, MP, protested in front of their residences. The protesters said that several states like Kerala, Maharashtra have offered subsidies in power charges. In Namakkal, former Union Minister S. Gandhiselvan staged a protest in front of his residence and raised slogans condemning the State government.