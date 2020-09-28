DMK stages protests against farm Acts

Cadres of DMK and its allies staging a protest condemning the farm Acts, in Krishnagiri on Monday.

28 September 2020 22:31 IST

Leaders and cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its allies in the Secular Progressive Alliance staged protests across western region on Monday against the Central Government over the new farm sector Acts, and against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government for supporting these.

In Coimbatore district, protests were prominent in Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Kanuvai, Madukkarai and Pollachi and saw the participation of around 1,200 members of the parties.

DMK leaders and their allies led by Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi general secretary E.R. Eswaran staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office. The protesters shouted slogans against the Centre and State, and urged the Centre to withdraw the Acts, said a release from the DMK.

The protesters said the Acts were against the interests of farmers and traders and favoured corporate companies.

In Tiruppur, protests were staged in over 60 locations. Within Tiruppur City Police limits, the protests were conducted at 11 places including in front of the Collectorate, where DMK leader B.T. Arasakumar led the demonstration. Police sources said the protests saw over 800 participants including members of the DMK, Congress, Left parties and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The protests were also held in Udumalpet, Dharapuram, Vellakoil, Madathukulam, Palladam and Kangeyam.

In Erode, the protesters termed the Acts “anti-farmer” and “corporate-favour”. Demonstrations were staged at 28 places in the district.

The protesters said farmers would be forced to sell their produce at a price fixed by the corporate companies. Since there was no minimum support price for farmers, only the companies would benefit, they said.

In Salem district, the Opposition parties staged protests at over 50 places.

DMK MLA R. Rajendran said the Centre, without a voting in Parliament, passed the Bills (which subsequently became Acts) in an autocratic manner.

In Namakkal, the protests were held at over 40 places. DMK MLA K.S. Moorthy said Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who called himself a farmer’s son, had supported the Bills when they were passed in Parliament.

In Krishnagiri, the protests were staged at 14 places. DMK MLAs T. Senguttuvan and Y. Prakash led the protests at two locations. The protesters condemned the Centre and the AIADMK-led State government over the Acts.

In Dharmapuri, the DMK led the protests across the district.