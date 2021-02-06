Coimbatore

DMK stages protest

DMK workers led by Singanallur MLA N. Karthik staged a protest near the Thanneerpandal Road ‘S’ bend condemning the AIADMK government for ignoring elected representatives in government events.

Mr. Karthik said Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani had participated in an event on Saturday morning – a ground-breaking ceremony – to mark the Coimbatore Corporation taking up road repair work.

As a government event, the government and Corporation ought to have invited him as he was the elected representative of the area. For the past years the government was in the habit of ignoring elected representatives, Mr. Karthik said.

The police removed the protesters from the place.

