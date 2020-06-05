Coimbatore

DMK stages protest

To condemn the arrest of its partymen

Over 2,000 members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged a protest in front of the local body offices in the district on Friday, condemning the “high-handed” approach of Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani.

DMK east district unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik alleged that Mr. Velumani was behind the arrest of 10 of his party cadre in the last two months because he was against the DMK exposing his misdeeds.

To condemn the arrest of its partymen, the DMK had given a call for protest on Thursday. The party had said that the members would protest in front of all local body offices in the district by adopting physical distancing norms.

Mr. Karthik led a group of partymen protesting in front of the Coimbatore Corporation head office in Town Hall.

The partymen raised slogans against Mr. Velumani and the AIADMK government.

Mr. Karthik told presspersons that Mr. Velumani’s latest victim was the DMK’s south unit in-charge ‘Thendal’ Selvaraj. The Minister was vindictive because the DMK asked questions that were uncomfortable.

Scam

Under his leadership, the Coimbatore Corporation had not carried out any work in the last few years and the latest allegation was that the Corporation had not followed the rules in purchasing bleaching powder. This was a scam of ₹ 200 crore, Mr. Karthik said and sought the release of all the arrested DMK cadre. In Periyanaickenpalayam, the Coimbatore north unit in-charge C.R. Ramachandran led the protest and in the Coimbatore west unit, in-charge Muthusamy led the protest. In Pollachi, DMK MP K. Shanmugasundaram led the protest.

