DMK stages protest over fuel price hike in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

23 February 2021 00:07 IST

Four district units of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Monday, condemning the fuel price hike and holding the Central and State Governments responsible for it.

Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge and MLA N. Karthik, urban west unit in-charge Payya alias Krishnan, north unit in-charge C.R. Ramachandran and east unit in-charge Marudhamalai Senathipathi led the protests.

Mr. Karthik said the almost daily increase in petrol, diesel and LPG price had led to the LPG refill price almost touching ₹900. The Central and State governments were responsible for the hike. The DMK specifically targeted the State government for playing along with the BJP.

The protesters also said the policies of the BJP government at the Centre had hit hard the micro, small and medium enterprises and spinning mills – around 50,000 in Coimbatore.

A release from the DMK said former minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy, former Mayor P. Rajkumar and other senior leaders participated in the protests.