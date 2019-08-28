DMK stages protest against property tax revision

Around 500 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk office on Tuesday condemning property tax revision.

Led by the party’s property protection committee vice-president and former Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik, the protest also highlighted their opposition to the Coimbatore Corporation handing over drinking water supply distribution project to Suez, a French company.

Addressing journalists, Mr. Karthik said the Coimbatore Corporation revising property tax by 50% for residential buildings and 100% for others was highly condemnable and had never happened in the civic body’s history.

The DMK had opposed the revision last year, soon after the State government made an announcement in this regard.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had agreed to reconsider the decision, but the State government chose to go ahead with the rate of revision, the MLA claimed and demanded that the Corporation should reconsider the rate of revision.

On the drinking water supply project, he alleged that the Corporation had handed over the project to Suez without taking public opinion. The Corporation should annul the contract it had inked with the company.

The other issues that the party highlighted during the protest included delay in completion of underground drainage work, the impact of the work on roads, the Corporation’s failure to repair faulty street lights and improve water supply.