DMK stages protest against privatisation of water supply

Over 500 members of the DMK were removed by the police after they staged a protest against the alleged privatisation of water supply by the Corporation here on Thursday.

The protest was led by N. Karthik, Singanallur MLA and DMK's urban district unit in-charge.

Mr. Karthik's petition seeking police permission was denied on Wednesday due to the possibility that the demonstration might “disturb public harmony” and that a case regarding the issue was pending in Madras High Court, according to a release.

Protesters gathered in front of the South Taluk office on Huzur Road and raised slogans against awarding the 24x7 drinking water distribution to French firm Suez India Private Limited.

They held placards condemning the contract with Suez and also against the condition of roads and hygiene in parts of the city.

With over 100 police personnel deployed at the protest site, a minor confrontation ensued as the police attempted to escort the protesters, including Mr. Karthik, to the police vehicles.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Karthik said, “we will continue to stage protests in a peaceful manner.”

Protesters, including 110 women, were shifted to a hall and released later in the evening.