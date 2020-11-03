DMK stages protest against posters lampooning Stalin

Recently, such posters were also pasted in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu, which were removed by the DMK cadres.

DMK cadres on Tuesday staged a protest in Erode condemning pasting of posters lampooning party president M K Stalin at Annai Sathya Nagar in Erode.

On Tuesday morning, posters were found in which Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the company of farmers was pitted against Mr Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin with the caption “People’s rule” or “Family rule”?

Another poster had the picture of CM with the caption “hard work?” while the poster with Mr. Stalin wearing a torn shirt had the caption “acting?”.

As word on the posters spread, DMK cadre gathered at the area. Later, a protest, led by S. Muthusamy, district secretary, Erode South District DMK, was held in which functionaries demanded the arrest of persons who had pasted the posters. They said that few persons were deliberately involved in such acts to tarnish the image of their leader as the party is all set to win the 2021 Assembly elections. They said that fearing defeat in the election, some are involved in such undemocratic acts.

The posters did not have the name of the person or party which printed them and the party is planning to lodge a complaint with the district police.

Recently, such posters were also pasted in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and other parts of Tamil Nadu, which were removed by the DMK cadres.