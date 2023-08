August 20, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST

Several members of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a fast protest here on Sunday, demanding abolition of NEET.

Former MLA N. Karthik told presspersons that the protest against NEET and the Central government will continue till the exam is abolished in Tamil Nadu. Members of DMK’s youth and students wing and several members of the party took part in the day long protest. This was part of the State-wide protest against the common entrance examination by the DMK.