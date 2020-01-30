DMK stages protest against Corpn.

Members of the Coimbatore urban unit of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam staged a protest here in front of the Coimbatore South Taluk Office on Wednesday against the Corporation.

The Coimbatore City Police removed 310 protesters, including more than 100 women, for participating in the protest that the party held without permission. In all, around 450 persons participated. Speaking at the protest, the unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N. Karthik said the Corporation had compromised the city’s interest by entering into a 26-year agreement with Suez India Pvt. Ltd. for revamping the water distribution in 60 wards.

Mr. Karthik also criticised the Corporation for attempting to establish micro compost centres in reserved sites, which he said would harm the environment. Instead of attempting to establish such centres in residential areas, the Corporation should look at having those away from houses. He also highlighted the poor maintenance of street lights and bad condition of city roads. The participants held placards with pictures showing poor civic amenities in city. As the police had denied permission, the protesters raised slogans against the City Police also. The party’s Coimbatore rural north district secretary C.R. Ramachandran, and several others participated.