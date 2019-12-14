DMK stages protest against Citizenship Act

Members of the youth wing of the DMK staged a protest in Tatabad and Saravanampatti here on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.
The Coimbatore City Police removed around 50 protesters of the Coimbatore urban unit of the party. The rural police removed a like number of protesters belonging to the rural north unit of the party. The protesters tore copies of the Bill in response to a call given for a State-wide protest by the youth wing.
In Tiruppur, 69 DMK members, who protested against the Bill, were removed by the police. The police said nearly 120 DMK members participated in the protest, which was organised near the Tiruppur Kumaran statue at Valipalayam. Tiruppur North police took the protesters to a private hall and they were released in the evening.
