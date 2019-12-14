Coimbatore

DMK stages protest against Citizenship Act

more-in

Members of the youth wing of the DMK staged a protest in Tatabad and Saravanampatti here on Friday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

The Coimbatore City Police removed around 50 protesters of the Coimbatore urban unit of the party. The rural police removed a like number of protesters belonging to the rural north unit of the party. The protesters tore copies of the Bill in response to a call given for a State-wide protest by the youth wing.

In Tiruppur, 69 DMK members, who protested against the Bill, were removed by the police. The police said nearly 120 DMK members participated in the protest, which was organised near the Tiruppur Kumaran statue at Valipalayam. Tiruppur North police took the protesters to a private hall and they were released in the evening.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 5:15:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/dmk-stages-protest-against-citizenship-act/article30303261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY