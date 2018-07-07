DMK stages protest against award of water project contract to French firm

DMK cadre staging a demonstration in the city on Friday, urging the Coimbatore Corporation to cancel the contract given to French firm - Suez Projects Private Limited - for the drinking water supply scheme. | Photo Credit: M_Periasamy

more-in

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) cadre led by party MLA N. Karthik and former Minister Pongalur N. Palanisamy staged a protest on Friday near the South Taluk Office against the Coimbatore Corporation for award of contract to French firm, Suez Projects, to execute the 24x7 drinking water supply project.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the protest, Mr. Karthik said the Corporation had announced a few days ago that it had awarded the contract for executing the 24x7 drinking water supply project and the maintenance thereafter for 26 years to Suez Projects , something that had never happened in the history of the local body since Independence.

The DMK working president, M.K. Stalin, had also objected to the move while speaking in the Assembly.

The Corporation had claimed that the initiation for implementing the project was taken in 2008 when the DMK was a part of the ruling dispensation in the Corporation Council. This was true but the DMK was a part of the Corporation dispensation that formulated the project but then it was not decided that the project would be handed over to a foreign agency.

The Corporation had not taken into confidence either political parties or the public before awarding the contract, Mr. Karthik said and alleged the Corporation had also threatened those who were opposed to the awarding of the contract with police action.

The Coimbatore City Police too had denied permission for the protest. In such circumstances where would the party and people air their grievances, for there was no elected Council for almost two years now.

If the State Government had applied its mind, it could have awarded the contract to any government agency like the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board but it did not. Therefore, the State Government should cancel the contract, he added.

As the DMK cadre continued their protest defying orders, the police personnel removed them from the place. The City Police sources said that they removed over 500 protesters.